FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s CEO on Tuesday said there were no taboos in plans to consolidate its steel unit, with options ranging from selling a majority to buying peers.

“Nothing is off-limits anymore,” Martina Merz said after unveiling late on Monday that the group was in talks with steel peers about consolidation options.