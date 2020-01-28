Thyssenkrupp's deputy chairman to become steel unit executive

FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp's logo is seen outside the elevator test tower in Rottweil, Germany, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Markus Grolms, Thyssenkrupp’s deputy supervisory board chairman, will leave the committee and become board member in charge of personnel at the group’s steel division, the company said on Tuesday.

Grolms has been a member of the board since 2009 and briefly led the committee in 2018 following the sudden exit of both its CEO and chairman. He served as chairman when the group unveiled plans for a capital goods spin-off, an effort that was scrapped less than a year later.

Grolms will leave his post on the supervisory board following the group’s annual general meeting on Jan. 31 and will be replaced by Juergen Kerner, chief treasurer and executive board member of the IG Metall union in Frankfurt, Thyssenkrupp said.

“Markus Grolms has always been a strong and vocal fighter for the interests of the employees on the supervisory board, but also a reliable partner for the development of Thyssenkrupp,” Thyssenkrupp Chairman Siegfried Russwurm said in a statement.

“Proof of this is the fact that in summer 2018 in his role as vice chairman he prudently and constructively took over the leadership of the supervisory board in a difficult situation. In doing so he has done the company a great service.”

Grolms is expected to assume his new role on April 1, 2020.