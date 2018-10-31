India's Tata Steel to continue talks with EU for Thyssenkrupp JV

The logo of Thyssen Krupp AG is pictured at the gate one of the ThyssenKrupp steel plant in Duisburg, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd said on Wednesday it will continue talks with the European Commission after the body raised concerns over its planned steel joint venture with Thyssenkrupp.

The European Commission (EC) on Tuesday opened a deeper investigation into the proposed steel joint venture over concerns that it could raise prices and harm competition.

Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel earlier this year unveiled plans to combine their steel activities in Germany, the Netherlands and Britain to become the continent’s second-largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal.

"Tata Steel has noted the EC's concerns and will continue its discussions with the EC including providing further information and analysis, especially in relation to sectors they have identified, to secure approval for the proposed joint venture," the company said in a statement here

The Commission on Tuesday pointed out three areas where the combination of both companies’ specialty flat carbon steel and electrical steel products could give them a dominant position: steel for the automotive sector, metallic coated steel for packaging and grain-oriented electrical steel.

Tata Steel shares, which had fallen as much as 6.2 percent in the current session, were trading down 3.2 percent at 0825 GMT.