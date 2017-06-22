FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Thyssenkrupp signals steel merger decision by end Sept: works council
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 22, 2017 / 3:50 PM / 2 months ago

Thyssenkrupp signals steel merger decision by end Sept: works council

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of ThyssenKrupp is seen at the headquarters of the steel maker and multinational conglomerate in Essen, Germany, April 20, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

DUISBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Germany's Thyssenkrupp wants to decide by the end of September whether to pursue a European steel merger with India's Tata Steel, the head of its steel works council said on Thursday.

Guenter Back told reporters that Chief Financial Officer Guido Kerkhoff had said the company would decide by the end of the 2016/17 fiscal year whether to proceed, after more than a year of talks that have been complicated by the UK Brexit vote.

"The ghost must be laid to rest," he said.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

Thyssenkrupp and Tata are keen to combine their European operations in a 50/50 joint venture to remove overcapacity from the market and cut costs. Thyssenkrupp's operations are mainly in Germany, while Tata's are in Britain and the Netherlands.

A condition of any deal is that Tata finds a solution for its 15 billion-pound ($19 billion) UK pension scheme, which is heavily in deficit. It is unclear whether a recent deal to separate the pension from operations is sufficient.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.