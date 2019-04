FILE PHOTO: Germany's ThyssenKrupp CEO Heinrich Hiesinger and Chairman of Tata Steel Natarajan Chandrasekaran pose at a joint news conference after signing a final agreement on Saturday to establish a long-expected steel joint venture, in Brussels, Belgium July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Commission extended the deadline for reviewing the planned joint venture deal between ThyssenKrupp and Tata Steel by 7 working days until June 17, its website showed on Friday.

Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp had proposed to combine their steel operations Europe, which would form the region’s second-biggest steelmaker.