Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp announce new management board for proposed steel JV

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Tata Steel Ltd and German major Thyssenkrupp on Monday, named the team who will lead the management board that will run the proposed European steel joint venture between the two companies.

Andreas Goss, currently Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Thyssenkrupp’s Steel division, will be the future CEO of the planned joint venture and chair the management board of Thyssenkrupp Tata Steel B.V., Tata Steel said in a statement.

Hans Fischer, who is currently the chief executive of Tata Steel Europe, will take on the responsibility of deputy CEO and Chief Technology Officer of the new company, the statement said.