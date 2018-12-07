Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel near decision on steel JV board: sources

A logo of Thyssenkrupp AG is pictured at the company's headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

DUESSELDORF/LONDON (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) and Tata Steel (TISC.NS) are close to a decision on who will lead their planned European steel joint venture, four people familiar with the matter said.

Andreas Goss, currently head of Thyssenkrupp’s steel unit, is the front runner to become chief executive of the combined entity, which will be Europe’s second-largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal (MT.AS), the people said.

A spokesman for Thyssenkrupp only referred to remarks by Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff last month, who said that a decision on the joint venture’s leadership was planned before Christmas.

Tata Steel was not immediately available for comment.