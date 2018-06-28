Thyssenkrupp workers pave way for joint venture with Tata Steel

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) powerful labor representatives on Thursday signaled their support for a planned joint venture with Tata Steel (TISC.NS), effectively guaranteeing that the deal will be approved by the group’s supervisory board.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

Half of the 20 seats on Thyssenkrupp’s board are held by labor representatives. Whether they would back the planned European steel venture has been the single biggest source of uncertainty for Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger, who needs the deal to continue the group’s overhaul.

Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board will meet on Friday to discuss and vote on the planned transaction, which would create Europe’s second-largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal (MT.AS), people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“The joint venture that has now been agreed is better than any joint venture that would have been created without the participation of the labor side,” Thyssenkrupp works council head Wilhelm Segerath said on Thursday.

Speaking after a supervisory board meeting of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, Segerath, who is also a member on Thyssenkrupp AG’s supervisory board, said such a joint venture had never been the goal of employees but it was still the better alternative.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel had reached a compromise on how to close a valuation gap between the businesses that had emerged since the transaction was first announced in September.