Thyssenkrupp workers want guarantees if Tata Steel deal fails

FRANKFURT/DUISBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Steel workers at Thyssenkrupp expect far-reaching guarantees for jobs and plants even if a planned joint venture with India’s Tata Steel falls apart, the head of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe’s works council said on Wednesday.

“Should a joint venture - in theory - not happen we demand the same protection for our employees and our plants,” Tekin Nasikkol said, adding this included guarantees until the end of 2026 as was agreed in the case the joint venture is approved.