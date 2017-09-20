FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel merger should not happen at any price: German minister
September 20, 2017 / 9:53 AM / in a month

Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel merger should not happen at any price: German minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Labour Minister Andrea Nahles said on Wednesday that a merger between Germany’s Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) and India’s Tata Steel (TISC.NS) should not happen at any cost and the headquarters needed to be in Germany if it did happen.

ThyssenKrupp AG headquarters in Essen, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel struck a preliminary deal on Wednesday to merge their European steel operations in a 50-50 joint venture to create the continent’s No.2 steelmaker after ArcelorMittal (MT.AS).

“There must not be a merger at any price. The sites in Germany must be maintained and compulsory redundancies must be ruled out,” Nahles said in an emailed statement, adding that the sites in Germany were “absolutely competitive”.

“It’s important that if they do merge the headquarters is in Germany,” she added.

Nahles also said employee representatives needed to be involved in consultations on upcoming negotiations and existing commitments to workers needed to be kept.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber

