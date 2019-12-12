Thyssenkrupp in talks with Tesla about German factory: Handelsblatt

FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp's logo in Rottweil, Germany, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp is hoping to win contracts for a planned factory Tesla plans to build near Berlin, a board member of the German conglomerate told a business daily.

“We are in talks over carrying out certain services,” Klaus Keysberg, board member in charge of steel and materials services at Thyssenkrupp, told Handelsblatt, declining to be more specific.

Thyssenkrupp makes everything from elevators and submarines to car parts, steel and fertilizers plants.

Tesla last month said it would build its first ever European factory and design center in Germany, giving the U.S. electric car pioneer the coveted “Made in Germany” label, adding the site would produce batteries, powertrains and cars.