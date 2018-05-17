FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 11:18 AM / in an hour

China's Tianqi Lithium to buy stake in Chile's SQM for $4.07 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd (NTR.TO) will sell a stake in Chilean lithium producer Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM) SQMa.SN to China’s Tianqi Lithium Corp (002466.SZ) for $4.07 billion, Nutrien said on Thursday.

Nutrien, formed by the merger of Agrium and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, must sell its stake in SQM - which has a significant fertilizer production business - by next March as part of a commitment to regulators approving the merger.

Tianqi is buying 62.5 million Class A shares of SQM and will pay $65 per share in cash to Nutrien.

The Chinese lithium producer’s interest in SQM comes during an aggressive push for electric vehicles by Beijing to combat rising pollution levels. Lithium is a major ingredient used in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

    Nutrien, which owns about 30 percent of SQM, plans to sell 20.2 million B shares SQM_pb.SN of the company in the future.

    SQM’s U.S.-listed shares (SQM.N) rose 1.44 percent to $59.00 in premarket trading on Thursday.

    Reuters reported earlier this week that Tianqi and SQM were in talks for a deal.

    Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

