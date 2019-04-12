World News
Dalai Lama discharged from Delhi hospital after chest infection: press secretary

FILE PHOTO: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, Patron of Children in Crossfire, gestures at an event called 'Compassion in Action' in Londonderry, Northern Ireland September 10, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was discharged from a Delhi hospital on Friday after a chest infection, his press secretary said.

The 83-year-old Nobel peace laureate, who was brought to the capital from his base in a northern Indian hill station for treatment, had recovered from the infection, Tseten Samdup Chhoekyapa said.

The Dalai Lama fled to India in early 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule and lives in exile in Dharamsala.

