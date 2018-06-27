Ticketmaster UK says customers' data may have been stolen in hack

(Reuters) - Ticketmaster UK said it had identified malicious software on a customer support product hosted by an external supplier, and some of its customers’ personal or payment data may have been accessed by an unknown third-party.

Less than 5 percent of its global customer base has been affected by the incident, while North American customers have not been affected, it said in a statement.

The ticket sales company said information which may have been compromised includes names, addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers, payment details and Ticketmaster login details.

The company said it disabled the customer support product hosted by Inbenta Technologies across all Ticketmaster websites as soon as it identified the breach on June 23.