Breakingviews - Viewsroom: LVMH wants more sparkle

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $200 bln luxury conglomerate is making a $14.5 bln bid for Tiffany. The iconic brand known for putting its bling in blue boxes would be wise to accept the proposal. Plus: Venezuela’s leadership saga and a surreal debt drama collide. And: the world’s most expensive chocolate.
