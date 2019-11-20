Exclusive: LVMH gets access to Tiffany's books after it raises offer - sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - French luxury group LVMH (LVMH.PA) has persuaded U.S. jewelry chain Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) to provide it with confidential due diligence after it raised its bid from $120 per share to close to $130 per share, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Negotiations between the two companies are continuing and there is no certainty a deal will be reached, the sources said.
LVMH and Tiffany did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chris Reese