Factbox: M&As in vogue for luxury retailers seeking growth

(Reuters) - Louis Vuitton owner LVMH snapped up U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co on Monday for $16.2 billion in its largest buyout ever, adding America’s biggest luxury name to its stable of brands.

Tiffany & Co. jewelry is displayed in a store in Paris, France, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Following is a list of luxury goods makers that have bought major fashion brands in the past few years:

LVMH

The French luxury group, which sells everything from wines to perfumes, has been on a shopping spree with more than 100 deals since 2010, according to Refinitiv data. Here are some of the notable purchases:

Capri Holdings Ltd

Formerly known as Michael Kors, the company transformed itself into a global house of high fashion brands with two major acquisition to take on larger European rivals. The acquisitions are:

Tapestry Inc

The high-end fashion house, formerly called Coach Inc, made two major purchases since 2015:

EssilorLuxottica SA

The Ray-Ban maker, which was formed last year in a 46 billion euros merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's lens manufacturer Essilor, agreed to buy Dutch opticians group GrandVision for 7.2 billion euros ($7.94 billion) earlier this year.(reut.rs/2KRN1yG)

Richemont

Cartier owner Richemont bought e-commerce portal Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) for 2.8 billion euros ($3.09 billion) in 2018 to compete better in an expanding online market for luxury goods. (reut.rs/33nZYqB)