France's Le Drian to address LVMH and Tiffany issue: government spokesman

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will address in detail the issue of French luxury giant LVMH’s (LVMH.PA) planned $16 billion takeover of U.S. jeweler Tiffany (TIF.N), a government spokesman said on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.

Spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters that the French government could be neither “passive” nor “naive” in the context of international negotiations with its partners.

LVMH said in a statement that its board had received a letter from the French foreign ministry asking it to delay the acquisition of Tiffany to beyond Jan. 6, 2021, given the threat of additional U.S. tariffs against French products.