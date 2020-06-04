LVMH not considering buying Tiffany shares on the market

PARIS (Reuters) - LVMH (LVMH.PA) is not considering buying shares in Tiffany (TIF.N) on the market, the French luxury goods group said on Thursday.

“The Board of Directors of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, met on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 and notably focused its attention on the development of the pandemic and its potential impact on the results and perspectives of Tiffany & Co with respect to the agreement that links the two groups,” LVMH said.

“Considering the recent market rumours, LVMH confirms, on this occasion, that it is not considering buying Tiffany shares on the market.”