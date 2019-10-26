French luxury group LVMH in talks to buy Tiffany: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A Tiffany & Co logo is seen outside the store on 5th Ave in New York, New York, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Louis Vuitton owner LVMH (LVMH.PA) is in talks to buy Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) , Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions, which could help the Paris-based luxury group expand in the U.S. jewelry market, are not guaranteed to end with an agreement being reached between the companies, Bloomberg added.

LVMH and Tiffany were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.