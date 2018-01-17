Tiffany's Americas holiday same-store sales up 6 percent, raises FY forecasts

(Reuters) - Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) said on Wednesday its same-store sales in the Americas rose 6 percent in the holiday months of November and December, helping the upscale jeweler raise its 2017 full-year forecast for sales and earnings.

The increase in same-store sales was mainly due to higher demand for its high-end jewelry, watches and accessories, the company said.

Tiffany said it now expects worldwide sales to increase 4 percent, or about $4.16 billion, for the year ending Jan. 31.

Analysts on an average were expecting sales of $4.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The upscale jeweler said it now expects full-year earnings to rise in high-single digit percentage range from its prior forecast of mid-single digit rise.

Global same-store sales rose 5 percent in the holiday period, with the strongest growth in its high, fine and solitaire and fashion jewelry businesses.

Total sales for the two months rose 8 percent to $1.05 billion, the company said.

Tiffany would take a $115 million-$165 million charge in the fourth quarter ending Jan. 31 due to a reassessment of deferred tax assets and tax on foreign earnings to be repatriated as part of the new U.S. tax code, the New York City based company said.