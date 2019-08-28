Tiffany beats profit estimates on lower marketing spend

FILE PHOTO: A Tiffany & Co logo is seen outside the store on 5th Ave in New York, New York, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, as the luxury retailer cut marketing spending, sending its shares up nearly 3% in trading before the bell.

The company also stuck to its full-year sales forecast, despite a fall in tourist spending dragging on sales and the protests in Hong Kong causing disruptions to its business in the city.

A protracted U.S-China trade war, stronger dollar and a stricter U.S. visa approval process have all led to a near 3% fall in Chinese citizens arriving in the United States this year, pressuring American retailers that are increasingly reliant on the high-spending tourists.

Tiffany’s net earnings fell to $136.3 million, or $1.12 per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, from $144.7 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.04 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company’s expenses fell 5% in the quarter.

Tiffany maintained its annual sales forecast of a low-single-digit percentage rise.

The company’s quarterly same-store sales, excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, fell 3%. Analysts had expected a 1.3% decrease.

Net sales fell to $1.05 billion from $1.08 billion, missing Wall Street estimates of $1.06 billion.