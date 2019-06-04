June 4, 2019 / 10:57 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Tiffany quarterly same-store sales miss estimates

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Tiffany & Co store is seen on 5th Ave in New York, New York, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Tiffany & Co missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, blaming “dramatically” lower spending by tourists worldwide.

The company’s comparable-store sales, excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, fell 2%, while analysts on average were expecting a 1.16% decline, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Tiffany’s net income fell to $125.2 million, or $1.03 per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $142.3 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below