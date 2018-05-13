Tigers' Castellanos exits with bruised pinkie

Detroit Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos left Saturday’s second game of a doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners after injuring the pinkie finger on his left hand on a hit by pitch.

May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos (9) hits a single in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Castellanos was hit in the first inning by a pitch from Seattle starter Felix Hernandez. The 26-year-old had his hand checked out by a trainer before heading to first base. He remained in the game in right field for the top of the second inning before being pinch-hit for by Victor Reyes in the bottom of the frame.

The Tigers announced the injury as a bruise of the left pinkie, in which Castellanos fractured a bone in late in the 2016 season, missing a little more than a month.

Castellanos, 26, is hitting .326 with three home runs and 23 RBIs on the season. He went 2-for-4 in the Tigers’ 4-3 win over the Mariners earlier Saturday.