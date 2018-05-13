FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
May 13, 2018 / 2:46 AM / in 17 minutes

Tigers' Castellanos exits with bruised pinkie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Detroit Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos left Saturday’s second game of a doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners after injuring the pinkie finger on his left hand on a hit by pitch.

May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos (9) hits a single in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Castellanos was hit in the first inning by a pitch from Seattle starter Felix Hernandez. The 26-year-old had his hand checked out by a trainer before heading to first base. He remained in the game in right field for the top of the second inning before being pinch-hit for by Victor Reyes in the bottom of the frame.

The Tigers announced the injury as a bruise of the left pinkie, in which Castellanos fractured a bone in late in the 2016 season, missing a little more than a month.

Castellanos, 26, is hitting .326 with three home runs and 23 RBIs on the season. He went 2-for-4 in the Tigers’ 4-3 win over the Mariners earlier Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.