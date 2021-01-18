Breakingviews - Akzo’s Finnish paint splurge is no Rembrandt

Dulux paint cans are filled on the production line inside AkzoNobel's new paint factory in Ashington, Britain September 12, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - To most people, “the Netherlands” and “paint” means Rubens, Rembrandt or Vincent van Gogh. In looking to splurge 1.4 billion euros on Finnish coatings peer Tikkurila, aggressively crashing U.S. rival PPG Industries’s planned takeover, Amsterdam-listed Akzo Nobel is displaying little of the grace or finesse of the Dutch masters.

Akzo Nobel’s 31.25 euros per share offer for Tikkurila, which enjoys a strong position in the Nordic market for decorative paints and coatings, is a full 13% higher than the 27.75 euros that PPG unveiled two weeks ago. The two combatants have history: in 2017 Akzo thwarted the Pittsburg-based group’s attempt to buy it by enlisting the support of unions and the Dutch government.

Akzo Nobel Chief Executive Thierry Vanlancker will struggle to depict such generosity to Tikkurila shareholders in a favourable light. His offer values the Finnish firm at some 16 times 2021 EBITDA, according to Refinitiv forecasts. His own company, worth 17 billion euros, trades on just 11 times. Nor do Tikkurila’s prospects justify a headier valuation: its earnings are barely expected to grow over the next four years, Refinitiv data shows.

Tikkurila is likely to generate 62 million euros of operating profit next year, according to Refinitiv estimates. After deducting tax, that would represent a 4% return on Akzo’s 1.4 billion euro outlay, far below the 5% weighted average cost of capital estimated by New York University Stern for the European speciality chemicals sector. The Dutch group has so far failed to outline any synergies, and likely divestments will reduce potential savings.

It’s possible Vanlancker is trying to bulk up to prevent another assault by $34 billion PPG. In that regard, the 2% decline in Akzo’s share price on Monday – lopping off 340 million euros of market value – is counter-productive. However, his move could work out if PPG is lured into making an even bigger mistake. Tikkurila shares leapt 17% to 32 euros on Monday, suggesting investors think the U.S. group may yet raise its price. That could irritate its shareholders, and leave CEO Michael McGarry tied up with an expensive transatlantic acquisition. Vanlancker’s messy splurge may yet become a masterstroke.