Industry, Materials & Utilities

PPG to buy Finnish paint maker Tikkurila in a $1.35 billion deal

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A PPG Industries precipitated silicas plant is pictured in West Lake, Louisiana, U.S., June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S.-based coatings maker PPG Industries has made an offer to buy Finnish paint producer Tikkurila for a total of 1.1 billion euros ($1.35 billion), the Finnish company said on Friday.

Tikkurila said that the offer represented a premium of about 66.2% to the company’s closing price on Thursday.

“The combination of PPG and Tikkurila is extremely complementary, both geographically and from a decorative brand perspective,” PPG Chief Executive Michael McGarry said.

($1 = 0.8162 euros)

Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki. Editing by Jane Merriman

