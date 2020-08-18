Technology News
August 18, 2020 / 2:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says any deal for TikTok will protect U.S. data

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to reporters in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on Tuesday declined comment about a report that Oracle Corp had entered the bidding for TikTok, but said any deal to acquire the Chinese-owned short video app would protect U.S. data.

“We’re looking at all the different issues and I can assure that any deal that gets approved will make sure that American data is protected and that this becomes a U.S.-based company,” Mnuchin said on CNBC television when asked about the Financial Times report

Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder

