(Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.O is partnering with Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) in the software maker’s bid to buy Bytedance-owned TikTok, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.