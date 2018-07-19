Canadian cannabis company Tilray soars in Nasdaq debut

TORONTO (Reuters) - Private equity-backed Canadian medical marijuana company Tilray Inc (TLRY.O) rose more than 35 percent in its U.S. trading debut on Thursday after raising about $153 million in an initial public offering that was priced above the marketing range, indicating strong investor appetite.

Shares of the company, the third Canadian cannabis company to list on a major U.S. exchange, opened at $23.05, compared with its IPO price of $17 per share, and hit an intra-day high of $23.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 0.4 percent.

Alan Brochstein, portfolio manager at 420Investor, believes Tilray’s stock rose significantly due to its listing in the U.S. and its “reasonable” pricing.

“You have a larger universe of investors because you have such a scarcity of Canadian listed companies trading in the United States,” said Brochstein.

Tilray’s debut values the company at about $2 billion, and the deal was marketed in a range of $14 to $16 per share. It intends to use the proceeds to pay down debt and expand facilities in Canada and Portugal, it said in its IPO prospectus filed July 9.

Brochstein believes Tilray’s debt repayment would mean the company may need more capital.

“When you do the math, if they want to be a leading global cannabis player, they need to raise more capital,” Brochstein said.

Seattle-based private equity firm Privateer Holdings will continue to own 82 percent of Tilray.

Tilray, a cannabis cultivator, processor and distributor, has pursued a public listing at a time when many Canadian weed producers have come off their peaks.

Cronos Group Inc (CRON.TO) (CRON.O) has dropped 18 percent since its debut in February on the Nasdaq and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) (CGC.N) is down nearly 15 percent since it started trading on the New York Stock Exchange in May.

Recreational use of cannabis will be legal in Canada from October and investors have piled on to Canadian weed stocks in anticipation. But some of the exuberance has worn off on high valuations and strict rules on labeling and branding.

Tilray sells marijuana to patients in countries including Canada, Australia and Germany through agreements with pharmaceutical companies. It also has production facilities in Canada and Portugal.

Cronos and Canopy have their primary listings in Toronto, while Tilray will only have a U.S. listing.

“We’re all starting to see a separation between the winners and losers in the sector and Tilray would definitely be one of the leaders,” said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments, which owns Tilray stock.