Canadian cannabis company Tilray surges in Nasdaq debut

TORONTO (Reuters) - Private equity-backed Canadian medical marijuana company Tilray Inc (TLRY.O) rose more than 35 percent in its U.S. trading debut on Thursday after raising about $153 million in an initial public offering.

Shares of the company, the third Canadian cannabis company to list on a major U.S. exchange, opened at $23.05, compared with its IPO price of $17 per share, and by late morning the stock was trading at $21.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 0.4 percent.

Tilray’s debut values the company at about $2 billion, and the deal was marketed in a range of $14 to $16 per share. It intends to use the proceeds to pay down debt and expand facilities in Canada and Portugal, it said in its IPO prospectus filed July 9.

Seattle-based private equity firm Privateer Holdings will continue to own 82 percent of Tilray.

Tilray, a cannabis cultivator, processor and distributor, has pursued a public listing at a time when many Canadian weed producers have come off their peaks.

Cronos Group Inc (CRON.O) has dropped 18 percent since its debut in February on the Nasdaq and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) (CGC.N) is down nearly 15 percent since it started trading on the New York Stock Exchange in May.

Recreational use of cannabis will be legal in Canada from October and investors have piled on to Canadian weed stocks in anticipation. But some of the exuberance has worn off on high valuations and strict rules on labeling and branding.

Tilray sells marijuana to patients in countries including Canada, Australia and Germany through agreements with pharmaceutical companies. It also has production facilities in Canada and Portugal.

Cronos and Canopy have their primary listings in Toronto, while Tilray will only trade in New York.