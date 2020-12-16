Weed producers Aphria, Tilray to merge in U.S. expansion play

(Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Aphria Inc said on Wednesday it will merge with rival Tilray Inc, creating the largest cannabis producer by sales and giving it a foothold in the fast-growing U.S. market.

FILE PHOTO: A worker checks cannabis plants inside the Tilray factory hothouse in Cantanhede, Portugal April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/File Photo

Like several of the North American producers to emerge over the past five years, Aphria and Tilray have struggled to fulfil the high expectations created by Canada’s move to legalize cannabis use fully a year ago.

Joe Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election and a wave of state level reforms, however, have renewed investors’ hopes that the U.S. market is finally ready to open up, boosting deal-making in the sector after months of stagnation..

Aphria’s reverse merger with Tilray will see its shareholders get 0.8381 shares of Tilray for each Aphria share they own, while owning 62% of the combined company.

After the merger, Tilray will continue to trade on Nasdaq with Aphria becoming a unit of the company. Aphria’s Chief Executive Officer Irwin Simon will lead the combined company, the companies said in a statement.

U.S.-listed shares of Tilray rose over 30% premarket, while Aphria rose about 10%.

Just last month, Aphria shelled out $300 million for U.S. craft brewer SweetWater Brewing Co, giving it a possible future distribution point south of the border.

Its closest rivals Aurora Cannabis Inc and Canopy Growth Corp have also been busy making deals that establish supply routes and a path for full U.S. entry if and when Federal rule changes allow it.

Aphria was rumoured to have earlier held failed merger talks with both Aurora and Canopy.

An industry consultant known for breaking merger news in the sector first reported the talks through the twitter handle @BettingBruiser.