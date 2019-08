FILE PHOTO: Cannabis plants grow inside the Tilray factory hothouse in Cantanhede, Portugal April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canada’s Tilray Inc (TLRY.O) posted a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, as the company ramped up investments to produce and sell more cannabis and grab a larger share of the nascent market.

The company’s net loss widened to $35.1 million, or 36 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $12.8 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $45.9 million from $9.7 million.