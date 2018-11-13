Cannabis firm Tilray third-quarter revenue climbs 86 percent

Business News
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian cannabis producer Tilray Inc (TLRY.O) said on Tuesday its third-quarter revenue rose 86 percent to $10 million (13.24 million Canadian dollars), compared with the consensus analyst estimate of $10.1 million.

Net loss expanded to $18.7 million, or 20 cents a share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $1.8 million, or 2 cents, in the year-ago period, on higher operating expenses to fund growth at home and abroad, the Nanaimo, British Columbia-based company said in a statement.

