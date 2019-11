(Reuters) - Canada’s Tilray Inc (TLRY.O) posted a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday as the weed industry struggles with oversupply issues in its home country, leading to price cuts.

The Nanaimo, British Columbia-based company’s net loss widened to $35.7 million, or 36 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $18.7 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped five times to $51.1 million.