Tim Hortons owner Restaurant Brands tops profit estimates

(Reuters) - Fast food chain Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO) on Wednesday topped analysts’ estimates for second-quarter profit, as a revamp of Tim Hortons helped improve the coffee chain’s same-store sales.

The company said in April that it would spend C$700 million over four years to overhaul the stores, after the popular coffee chain was hit by bad management-related publicity. The coffee chain was also losing its brand cache with younger customers.

Comparable sales at Tim Hortons were flat for the quarter ended June 30, an improvement over the 0.8 percent dip last year.

Net income attributable to shareholders in the company, which also owns the Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen chain, rose to $169.1 million, or 67 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30 from $89.5 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 66 cents per share, beating analysts’ average expectations of 63 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue came in at $1.14 billion, compared with $1.13 billion a year earlier.