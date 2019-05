FILE PHOTO: A man talks on his mobile phone beside Huawei's billboard featuring 5G technology at the PT Expo in Beijing, China, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier Tim Participacoes SA said on Wednesday it is using equipment provided by China’s Huawei to conduct fifth-generation wireless technology (5G)tests in Florianopolis, a city in the south.

“TIM wants to be the pioneer and lead 5G in both Brazil and Italy,” Pietro Labriola, chief executive officer of the local subsidiary of Telecom Italia SpA, said in a statement.