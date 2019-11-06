November 5, 2019 / 11:53 PM / a few seconds ago

Brazilian telecom Tim Participacoes posts third-quarter net of 619 million reais

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA (TIMP3.SA) reported on Tuesday a 61.4% rise in third-quarter net income compared with the same period a year ago, when its results were affected by one-off factors.

In a securities filing, the local subsidiary of Telecom Italia SpA (TLIT.MI) said its quarterly net profit hit 619 million reais ($155 million) compared with a consensus estimate of 607.87 million reais compiled by Refinitiv.

(This story corrects percentage rise in net profit from a year ago to 61.4%)

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below