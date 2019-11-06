Brazilian telecom Tim Participacoes posts third-quarter net of 619 million reais

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA (TIMP3.SA) reported on Tuesday a 61.4% rise in third-quarter net income compared with the same period a year ago, when its results were affected by one-off factors.

In a securities filing, the local subsidiary of Telecom Italia SpA (TLIT.MI) said its quarterly net profit hit 619 million reais ($155 million) compared with a consensus estimate of 607.87 million reais compiled by Refinitiv.

(This story corrects percentage rise in net profit from a year ago to 61.4%)