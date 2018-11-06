November 6, 2018 / 10:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's TIM Participacoes handily beats profit estimates on one-off item

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian mobile operator TIM Participacoes SA (TIMP3.SA), the local unit of Telecom Italia SpA (TLIT.MI), exceeded third-quarter profit estimates by a long way on Tuesday due to a one-off factor.

In a securities filing, the company reported quarterly net profit of 1.34 billion reais ($356.2 million), a 380 percent jump from 279 million reais in the same period a year ago, and well above consensus estimates for 437 million reais, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The extraordinary result reflects a tax credit of 950 million reais. Adjusted for one-off factors, net third-quarter income was 388 million reais.

Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Editing by Bernadette Baum

