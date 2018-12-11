Time 'Person of Year' goes to journalists, including imprisoned Reuters pair

Reuters journalists Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, who the government of Myanmar convicted on Sept. 3 under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, named TIME's Person of the Year 2018, are seen on the cover which named journalists, including a slain Saudi Arabian writer and the staff of the Capital Gazette newspaper, as its "Person of the Year," in this image released from New York, U.S., December 11, 2018. Courtesy Time Magazine/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

(Reuters) - Time magazine on Tuesday named journalists, including a slain Saudi Arabian writer and a pair of Reuters journalists imprisoned by Myanmar’s government, as its “Person of the Year,” in a cover story headlined “The Guardians and the War on Truth.”

The honor went to a series of journalists including Reuters journalists Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, who the government of Myanmar convicted on Sept. 3 under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act in a case seen as a test of democratic freedoms in Myanmar.

Also honored was Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was killed two months ago at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul when he went there to collect documents for his forthcoming marriage.