FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 19, 2018 / 8:42 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Court OKs expedited schedule for U.S. appeal of AT&T Time Warner tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday approved the U.S. Justice Department’s request for an expedited schedule for an appeal of a judge’s ruling that allowed AT&T Inc (T.N) to buy movie and TV show maker Time Warner.

FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with AT&T logo is seen in front of displayed Time Warner logo in this picture illustration taken June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The department said last Thursday that it would appeal a federal judge’s approval of the $85.4 billion acquisition.

The court approved the Justice Department request that legal briefs must be completed by Oct. 18, with oral arguments “as soon as practicable.” That would be a significantly faster-than-normal timetable for an appeals court to hear a case.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.