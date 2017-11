NEW YORK (Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) still thinks its $85.4 billion deal to buy media and entertainment company Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) will close, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Signage for an AT&T store is seen in New York October 29, 2014. AT&T Inc has made a bid for Yahoo Inc's internet business, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

“As of this time, the timing of the close is uncertain,” CFO John Stephens told an investor conference in Barcelona, adding, “We continue to believe the transaction will close.”