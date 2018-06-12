FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 9:40 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

AT&T to close Time Warner purchase by June 20: attorney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - AT&T plans to close its purchase of Time Warner Inc no later than June 20 after a U.S. court decided it could move ahead with the deal, the company’s lead attorney said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - An AT&T logo is seen at a AT&T building in New York City, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon strongly urged the Justice Department not to seek an emergency stay of the ruling, which could prevent AT&T from the closing the transaction ahead of a June 21 contractual deadline with Time Warner to complete the purchase.

“The judge’s sweeping rejection of the government’s case doesn’t surprise us at all,” AT&T attorney Daniel Petrocelli told reporters outside of the courthouse shortly after the decision was issued.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander

