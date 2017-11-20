FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AT&T confident court will reject Justice Department challenge to Time Warner deal
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
The Road to Brexit
Taking London's financial pulse
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Exclusive
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Mugabe in contact with ousted vice president
Zimbabwe
Mugabe in contact with ousted vice president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 20, 2017 / 9:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

AT&T confident court will reject Justice Department challenge to Time Warner deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) said on Monday it is confident a federal court reject the Justice Department’s expected challenge to its planned $85. 4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).

The company’s general counsel, David McAtee, said the suit was “a radical and inexplicable departure from decades of antitrust precedent.” He added in a statement that the company saw “no legitimate reason for our merger to be treated differently” than other vertical mergers.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.