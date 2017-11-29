FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
November 29, 2017 / 5:59 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

AT&T CEO sticks to guns on Time Warner deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) remains determined to pursue its case against the government to push through its purchase of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Chief Executive Officer of AT&T Randall Stephenson speaks during a press conference in New York City, New York, U.S. November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

“We see absolutely nothing in this case that is anti-competitive,” Stephenson said.

AT&T and Time Warner on Tuesday argued that their proposed $85.4 billion merger was “pro-competitive” and “pro-consumer”, as they sought to refute U.S. Justice Department allegations that the deal breaks antitrust law.

Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
