AT&T extends deadline to close Time Warner deal
October 23, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 2 days ago

AT&T extends deadline to close Time Warner deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) said on Monday it had extended by a “short period” the deadline to close its proposed deal to acquire Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), to buy time to get the required regulatory approvals for the deal.

FILE PHOTO - An AT&T logo is seen at a AT&T building in New York City, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

The deal had a termination date of Oct. 22.

AT&T’s $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner is expected to give it control of cable TV channels HBO and CNN, film studio Warner Bros and other coveted media assets.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

