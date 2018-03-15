FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 5:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source

Jessica Toonkel

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The trial to determine whether AT&T Inc’s (T.N) purchase of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) is legal under U.S. antitrust law will be delayed two days because of scheduling issues, a person familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit in November to stop AT&T, which owns DirecTV and other products with 25 million subscribers, from buying movie and TV show maker Time Warner, which owns HBO and CNN, among many other channels.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin on Monday in Washington but has been delayed until Wednesday, according to the person, who asked to remain anonymous because he was not permitted to speak to the media. The reason for the delay is to give time for more pretrial motions, the source said.

AT&T declined to comment. The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Shares of AT&T pared gains slightly after the news trading around $37.20 while Time Warner Inc added to gains, up almost 1 percent around $97.30.

    Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; additional reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington DC; Editing by Tom Brown

