Judges named to hear government appeal of AT&T Time Warner deal approval

Coaxial TV Cables are seen in front of AT&T and Time Warner logos in this picture illustration taken June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A panel of three federal appeals court judges named by former presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama will hear the Justice Department’s appeal of a ruling allowing AT&T Inc to acquire Time Warner, court records show.

Judges Judith W. Rogers, Robert L. Wilkins and David B. Sentelle will hear arguments on Dec. 6. The government argues that AT&T’s $85.4 billion acquisition will lead to higher prices for consumers and was illegal under antitrust law, while AT&T says the government offered no basis for second guessing key conclusions of a lower-court ruling allowing the transaction to proceed.

Reporting by David Shepardson

