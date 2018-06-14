Breakingviews - Viewsroom: AT&T win is unlikely to muzzle watchdogs

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The telco firm prevailed against the DOJ and can now legally buy Time Warner for $85 bln. The green light doesn’t mean that regulators will roll over for other deals however. T-Mobile US and Sprint may still be in the crosshairs. Plus: An Australian bank cartel runs into trouble.

Chief Executive Officer of AT&T Randall Stephenson arrives at a U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

If the primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.