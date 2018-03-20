FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 8:42 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Opening statements in the trial to decide if AT&T Inc (T.N) may buy Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) were delayed by one day until Thursday because of forecasts of bad weather in Washington.

FILE PHOTO - The AT&T logo is pictured during the Forbes Forum 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

    Opening statements were expected Wednesday before Judge Richard Leon, who will decide if the U.S. Justice Department was correct to seek to block the $85 billion deal on the grounds that it would hurt cable television rivals and, by extension, their consumers.

    Reporting by Diane Bartz; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

