New York state revokes approval of Charter-Time Warner Cable deal

(Reuters) - The New York State Public Service Commission said Friday it revoked its approval of the 2016 merger agreement between Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O) and Time Warner Cable, arguing that Charter failed to build out its network for enough homes, and said the company must end its operations in the state.

A Time Warner Cable sign and logo are seen on a Time Warner Cable store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The commission said the U.S. broadband provider failed its agreement to build internet access to enough “underserved” households and businesses in rural areas of New York.

A Charter Communications company store sign is pictured in Long Beach, California, U.S., January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Charter said in a statement that its Spectrum internet brand “has extended the reach of our advanced broadband network to more than 86,000 New York homes and businesses since our merger agreement with the [Public Service Commission].”

A Charter spokesman did not respond to requests for further comment.

“The Company has had multiple opportunities to correct these issues and either has not done so or has been openly brazen in its efforts to avoid them,” the commission said.

The commission gave the company two months to find a new cable provider to replace its operations.