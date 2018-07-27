New York state revokes approval of Charter-Time Warner Cable deal

(Reuters) - The New York State Public Service Commission said Friday it revoked its approval of the 2016 merger agreement between Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O) and Time Warner Cable, arguing that Charter failed to build out its network for enough homes, and said the company must end its operations in the state.
The commission said the U.S. broadband provider failed its agreement to build internet access to enough “underserved” households and businesses in rural areas of New York.
Charter said in a statement that its Spectrum internet brand “has extended the reach of our advanced broadband network to more than 86,000 New York homes and businesses since our merger agreement with the [Public Service Commission].”
A Charter spokesman did not respond to requests for further comment.
“The Company has had multiple opportunities to correct these issues and either has not done so or has been openly brazen in its efforts to avoid them,” the commission said.
The commission gave the company two months to find a new cable provider to replace its operations.
Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Dan Grebler